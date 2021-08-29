Cancel
Sayre, PA

James L. Campbell, 68

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

James L. Campbell, 68, of Athens, PA passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following a period of declining health. He was born on Oct. 3, 1952, in Sayre, PA, the son of Frank D. and Eleanor E. (Everett) Campbell. James retired from Education with the Towanda Area School District. Following retirement, he volunteered at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center. James enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved cats, model trains, and was an avid Yankee baseball fan. He was persnickety about his taste in music, but Pink Floyd was one of his favorites.

