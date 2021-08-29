Cancel
Towanda, PA

Shannon (Urevich) Goldfinger, 47

Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon (Urevich) Goldfinger, 47, passed away peacefully at Columbia Cottage, Hershey, PA on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, following a 14-year courageous battle with brain cancer. Born on June 27, 1974, in Towanda, PA, she attended Towanda High School and was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Elmira, NY and Albright College. Shannon was a kind soul who valued spending time with her identical twin boys, family, friends, and beloved dog, Mocha. She enjoyed decorating her home and was an accomplished seamstress. She was a long-term member of South Jersey Mothers of Multiples.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Brain Cancer#Columbia Cottage#Towanda High School#Notre Dame High School#Albright College#Kirby S Mill
