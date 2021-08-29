Farmer Ingenuity
“The farmer has to be an optimist, or he wouldn’t still be a farmer.” -Will Rogers. Truer words have never been spoken. Having optimism as a farmer, to keep finding ways to thrive in this industry, or at least to survive, is essential. Farming has faced more challenges in the past two years than ever before…and that’s really saying something! Market costs, supply and demand fluctuations and lack of essential product availability have been just a few of the hard-hitting problems the industry has faced. With all these industry changes, I have seen so many farms across the country maintaining that optimistic outlook and putting their ‘farmer ingenuity’ to work. Many are forced to get creative to keep up with the rapidly changing economy and financial fluctuations.www.thedailyreview.com
