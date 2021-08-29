Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ Review: Who Can Take a Sunrise, Sprinkle It With Blood?

By Manohla Dargis
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Candyman, the hook-wielding ghoul, hit the big screen it was 1992 and he was making mincemeat out of people in Cabrini-Green, the troubled public housing development in Chicago. Since then, residents have left (or been moved out), and more than a dozen buildings have been razed. Forgettable sequels have come and gone, too, yet Candyman abides, cult film characters being a more enduring and certainly more prized commodity than affordable housing.

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Colman Domingo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cabrini Green#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesThrillist

The Ending of the New 'Candyman' Brings Back a Familiar Face

Nia DaCosta's reboot ends with a nod to the 1992 original movie. This post contains spoilers for Candyman. For as long as we've known there's been a new Candyman movie on the horizon, those who were familiar with Bernard Rose's 1992 original wondered: Would Tony Todd be back to reprise his role as the titular slasher, aka Daniel Robitaille? In the final moments of Nia DaCosta's sequel-slash-reboot, that question is answered. The last line of dialogue in the film belongs to a de-aged version of Todd, who emerges floating and surrounded by bees.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

CANDYMAN (2021) – Review

Hey, is this the end of August and near the end of Summer), or is it October, around mid-Fall? Just wondering since this is the third weekend in a row with the release of a new horror flick to theatres. Hmm, maybe the studios are getting a bit of a “head start” in case our health situation goes ‘sideways” (as if that thought’s not scary enough). Last week’s release was an original idea, while the 8/13 premiere was a sequel to a flick from five years previous. Now the roots for this week’s big shocker go back nearly thirty years, but it’s not really a reboot, remake, or a “re-imagining”. The marketeers are dubbing this a “spiritual sequel” as it harkens back to that 1992 original and ignores its sequels (much as the 2018 HALLOWEEN only references the 1978 classic). And with the recent social injustice movements, today might just be primed for a return of the CANDYMAN. But only say the title once, just to be safe.
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Review: A Frightless, Preachy Arthouse Reboot

Nia DaCosta reboots Candyman as a preachy, arthouse sermon on racial injustice and police brutality. The film is shot in an interesting way, but fails dramatically at its core purpose. Candyman offers zero scares and drags considerably in its ninety minutes runtime. The plot pays tribute to the 1992 original without capturing any of its thrills. The stylistic approach can be appreciated, but not at the expense of terror. A frightless horror film is not worth seeing regardless of its edifying agenda.
TV SeriesGamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman: Take A Look Inside The New Film, & Dare To Say His Name

Candyman is FINALLY releasing in a couple of weeks, fingers crossed, and a new featurette was revealed this morning going inside the new film. "Candyman is the patron saint of urban legends," says producer Jordan Peele, and they seem to really be leaning into that with this new film, directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta has such a firm grasp on what the legend means not only to the horror community but the Black community as well. As both say in the video below, it was very important to tell this story from a Black perspective. You can see the new featurette below.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Violence is a Ritual: Candyman (2021) - Reviewed

The original Candyman (1992) has aged elegantly, and its haunting portrayal of racial violence and generational trauma still has resonance today. Director Nia DaCosta takes a modern approach to these themes with her version of Candyman, and also adds some intriguing lore to the universe in the process. The Cabrini...
MoviesNewsTimes

With 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Puts a Killer Spin on a Horror Classic

Like so many children of the 1990s, Nia DaCosta remembers being dared to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times. She was hanging out with friends between classes in the bathroom at elementary school. She had been told of the urban legend of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand — who would appear if his name was repeated while you gazed at your reflection — but didn’t know about its origins. After all, she was only 2 years old when the 1992 horror classic was released (followed by two sequels), and it would be some time before she got her hands on a VHS copy.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: CANDYMAN, Tell Everyone

Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) should be about to hit the big-time in the art world. Having had his first solo show straight of of art school, he's found he's hit a creative wall. Pressured to produce something new, something that reflects what the world wants to see perhaps more than what he wants to offer, he stumbles across an urban legend, one that become embedded in a Chicago neighbourhood, and which quite literally consumes Anthony as his art takes on a frightening meaning, and even his body itself becomes a gruesome work of art. As Anthony says, everywhere is haunted, but some places perhaps far more than others.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Movie Review: ‘Candyman’ slashes his way into modern day

Originally scheduled to be released in June of 2020, “Candyman” from Monkey Paw Productions and Universal Pictures takes the franchise’s mythology into the present-day. Taking place in 2019, “Candyman” is the story of a struggling artist named Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris), an art gallery director. The two live in Cabrini Green, the setting of the original film, now gentrified beyond recognition.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CinemaBlend

Candyman Review: Nia DaCosta’s Take On The Horror Legend Is So Tense, It’s Numbing

The most terrifying big screen tales of horror have always been rooted in real fears, and when 1992’s Candyman came out, it projected a terrifying tale inspired by housing projects in the United States, taking place in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green development. While the scene of the modern folklore of the original film may have been torn down a decade ago, as the new Candyman illustrates, the legend is just as piercing even over layers of buried embers.
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

When is Candyman 2021 Movie coming to Netflix and Where to Stream?

The Candyman franchise, which debuted in 1992 and is known for its fantastic, frightening sequences, is ready to return to theatres. According to reports, the new Candyman series is in the works and will air shortly. The title of the next spiritual sequel will be “Candyman.” It’s no surprise that Jordan Peele, who rose to prominence in the horror genre with his Get Out and Us film trilogy, followed up with Candyman. If you’re a fan of the franchise, be sure to check out all we know about the forthcoming film thus far.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Candyman’ review: A gutsy, freaky horror sequel

Running time: 91 minutes. Rated R (bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references.) In theaters. Here’s a fun fact about the original “Candyman”: The horror movie’s Chicago setting almost didn’t happen. The story initially took place in Liverpool, England, and it was about the exact same urban legend...
MoviesDen of Geek

Candyman Review: Horror Movie Update is a Missed Opportunity

In 1992, I begged my father to take me to see Candyman. He had already turned me into a horror fanatic so he needed to follow through and take me. After the film was over, I was terrified for weeks. My brain would manifest Candyman in the shadows of my room while I slept.
MoviesNews-Herald.com

Entertaining, horror-filled ‘Candyman’ honors original while taking on gentrification | Movie review

It’s easy to understand why 1992’s “Candyman” long has meant something to filmmaker Jordan Peele. It was the first American horror film to cast a Black man as its antagonist and namesake character, with actor Tony Todd bringing to life what could be seen as the Black community’s answer to Freddy Krueger, a supernaturally summoned killer with a hook at the end of his right arm.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Candyman

Brief Plot Synopsis: Struggling artist finds new inspiration in horror. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 2.5 John Ruskins out of 5. Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us. Better Tagline: "History is murder." Not So Brief...
MoviesWFAA

Movie review: Is 'Candyman' a cut above the cult classic?

Sammy Davis Jr.'s classic song eerily laid over the opening of "Candyman" is a prelude into how brilliantly audacious this film is. They're calling it a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original. Co-writer and producer Jordan Peele was obsessed with the story as a kid, and now he puts his...
MoviesGamespot

Candyman Review: Stylish Social Scares

Bernard Rose's 1992 supernatural Clive Barker adaptation Candyman was not a huge commercial success, and while it inspired two sequels that decade, they were mediocre low-budget films that felt more like quick cash-ins than any meaningful attempt to extend its legacy. But in the 30 years since Rose's film hit theaters, the masterful, haunting mix of social criticism and gory scares has helped the film retain its power in a way that many other horror movies of the '90s have not. Director Nia DaCosta and producer/co-writer Jordan Peele have now gone back to the source to make a sequel that attempts to both honor the original and apply the mythology of Candyman to modern America.
EntertainmentArkansas Online

OPINION | REVIEW: ‘Candyman’ cometh with sociological implications

At a well-heeled art gallery opening in Chicago's trendy Cabrini-Green neighborhood, Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an up-and-coming Black artist, is trying to explain a piece he has created -- a medicine-cabinet mirror with darkly decorated interior dimensions -- to Finley (Rebecca Spence), an influential art critic, who has sauntered over to investigate it. "The idea," he tells her, in the preening, self-conscious manner of the Artist's Vision statement, "is to almost calibrate tragedy into a focused lineage that culminates in the now."

Comments / 0

Community Policy