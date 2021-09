Naomi Osaka is the ultimate cool girl of tennis. The 23-year-old player, who turned pro the same year she could get a learner’s permit, rose to fame in 2018 after beating Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open and becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title. This week, Osaka joins the ranks of other professional athletes who have given back to the communities that fostered their talents, like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, in Akron and Philadelphia, respectively. Osaka, who was born in Japan and moved to New York at the age of three, learned to hit balls on public courts in Queens, the same borough that is home to the U.S. Open, which she’d go on to win twice. Now, along with BODYARMOR, and her sister Mari, Osaka is refurbishing those same courts on which she learned to play.