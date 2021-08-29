Cancel
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance: Who is winning 49ers’ QB battle to start Week 1?

By Sporting News
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan has implied that the 49ers' quarterback job is Jimmy Garoppolo's to lose. Has Trey Lance done enough to close the gap?. More San Francisco 49ers News. Baldy on 49ers'...

Rich Eisen
Kyle Shanahan
George Kittle
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFL49erswebzone.com

The Sherfield surprise: Not even 49ers anticipated wide receiver’s emergence

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trent Sherfield has a nickname: Textbook Trent. And the wide receiver's attention to the little things is a reason he's made a big jump this summer: He opened training camp viewed mostly as a top special-teams player, but he's entering the regular season looking like the 49ers' top receiver off the bench.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Quickfire takeaways after 49ers cut down to 53-man roster

164 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. After a hilariously long wait, the 49ers provided their final roster cuts. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan shares thoughts on Johnny Holland, 49ers' roster cut-down. By Site Staff.
NFLcbslocal.com

Garoppolo Or Lance? — 49ers Shanahan Not Ready To Tip His Hand On QB Battle

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t quite ready to officially name incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo as the team’s starting quarterback for the regular season opener. The team is preparing for Sunday’s pre-season wrap-up against their former cross-bay rival Raiders, but Shanahan told reporters Wednesday...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Why Baldy feels the 49ers should give Trey Lance more first-team snaps vs. Raiders

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play their final preseason game, a Sunday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. This past weekend, Jimmy Garoppolo received one drive's worth of work against the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, that drive lasted 15 plays.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan speaks on 49ers’ rotating QB option with Jimmy Garoppolo – Trey Lance

In their preseason finale, the San Francisco 49ers showed off a rotating, two-quarterback system between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for much of the first half. Playing against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers was shuffling Garoppolo and Lance in and out of the lineup non-stop during drives in the first half. As chaotic as it sounds, it actually worked fairly well for San Francisco.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Message About Quarterback Decision

For some reason, there’s still some confusion surrounding who will be the 49ers‘ starting quarterback in Week 1. Regardless, Kyle Shanahan isn’t going to give a clear-cut answer. Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers’ starting quarterback throughout all of training camp. He started every preseason game, too. Rookie Trey Lance,...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers waive/injured WR Richie James, re-sign WR River Cracraft

896 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed wide receiver River Cracraft to a one-year deal. He was part of this past week's roster cutdown. To make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured wide receiver Richie James.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers set initial 53-man roster for 2021 NFL regular season

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers' roster moves enabled the 49ers to arrive at their initial 53-player limit by the Tuesday deadline. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' 2021 53-man Roster Prediction. By Brian Renick.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Something on each position on 49ers initial 53-man roster

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A note for each position on the #49ers' initial 53-man roster. The 49ers played their final pre-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, and now the hard part begins: whittling the roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. EST deadline Tuesday, August 31st. There are some tough decisions to make, especially along the defensive line and among the wide receivers group. Offense Quarterbacks (2) Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan prefers to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but he has never had two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster at the same time. If a team has to start its third-string quarterback during a season, that season is likely a lost cause. There are depth issues in other areas on the roster, so it is more.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers prove they’re postponing the inevitable at quarterback

Kyle Shanahan is one of the best offensive coaches in football, but even he can’t make Jimmy Garoppolo play like an All-Pro. Jimmy Garoppolo is set to begin the season as the 49ers starting quarterback. That’s a blow to Trey Lance as well as any San Francisco fans that want to see head coach Kyle Shanahan get this team back to a Super Bowl in 2021.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Breaking Down the 2021 49ers 53-Man Roster

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers just announced their final cuts as well as their 53-man roster for 2021. Here are the final cuts: 1. Tight end Jordan Matthews 2. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin 3. Wide receiver Nsimba Webster 4. Cornerback Alexander Myres 5. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix 6. Center Jake Brendel 7. Tight end ...Continue reading.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers announce moves as roster cut down to 53 players

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers have finally cut their roster down to 53 players, announcing their roster cuts nearly two hours after the 1 p.m. PT deadline. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers trade Jonas Griffith, draft pick to Broncos [report]

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's not often that you get something in return for an undrafted free agent, but the 49ers have done just that. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers trade LB Jonas Griffith...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers 2021 practice squad tracker

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Keeping tabs on all the latest news coming out about the San Francisco 49ers practice squad signings. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers 2021 Practice Squad Tracker. By David Bonilla. 23...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers have NFL-high three players claimed off waivers

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers had an NFL-high three players claimed off waivers Wednesday, a group that included undrafted rookie linebacker Justin Hilliard, their preseason tackling leader, and wide receiver Nsimba Webster, who has more punt-return experience than any player on their 53-man roster.

