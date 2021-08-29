Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance: Who is winning 49ers’ QB battle to start Week 1?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. A note for each position on the #49ers' initial 53-man roster. The 49ers played their final pre-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon, and now the hard part begins: whittling the roster down to 53 players by the 4 p.m. EST deadline Tuesday, August 31st. There are some tough decisions to make, especially along the defensive line and among the wide receivers group. Offense Quarterbacks (2) Jimmy Garoppolo Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan prefers to carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but he has never had two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the roster at the same time. If a team has to start its third-string quarterback during a season, that season is likely a lost cause. There are depth issues in other areas on the roster, so it is more.