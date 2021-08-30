Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Inside Vladimir Putin’s Shadowy Army of Global Spies

By Andrei Soldatov
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the height of summer in Moscow, and the offices around the city were suffering from the heat, including an attic of a five-story building in the old and prestigious district of Arbat. The attic was home to the weekly newspaper Versia, which had a rather scandalous reputation. It was 2002, and I headed the national security department. Staffed with reporters in their mid-twenties, our beat was the Russian security services. Many in the ranks of Russia’s counterintelligence agency FSB and the intelligence service SVR loved reading Versia. The owner of the newspaper was a beautiful woman with a soft spot for large American SUVs and long black mink coats. A photograph of her with the director of the FSB held pride of place on the wall in her office.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Intelligence#Intelligence Agency#Central Intelligence#Russian Army#Svr#American#Ukoi#Gru#Bolsheviks#Kgb#Central Asian#Post Soviet#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Kremlin Says U.S. Military Help Could Make Ukraine Behave Unpredictably

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine could make Kyiv behave unpredictably and dangerously in the conflict in its east, and expressed regret at a U.S.-Ukrainian friendship it said was motivated by opposition to Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President...
ReligionUS News and World Report

Pope Says Afghan Withdrawal 'Legitimate' but Mistakes Putin Remarks for Merkel's

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis said the West's withdrawal from Afghanistan was "legitimate" but backed some criticism of its involvement there with a quote he mistakenly attributed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which actually came from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Francis, 84, discussed the situation in Afghanistan in an...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia to Deliver Huge Military Hardware Consignment to Belarus - Belta

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia will soon deliver a huge military hardware consignment to Belarus, including aircraft, helicopters and air defence systems, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the Belta news agency. The delivery is likely to be interpreted as a further sign of Moscow's unwavering support...
Militaryraleighnews.net

2 sniper rifles Vladimir Putin's guards use

These high-precision weapon systems became an essential part of covert operations around the globe, but also serve to protect top rank officials, including Russia's president. Russian Special Forces guarding the president of the Russian Federation have access to all the latest and most advanced weapons on the military market. There...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Mr. Putin just educated us on his philosophy

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin gave us new insight into his philosophy. The Russian president's forum was somewhat unusual: a meeting with school children in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. Sitting on the Pacific Ocean and home to Russia's Pacific fleet, Vladivostok is just 36 miles from the Chinese border and 115 miles from the North Korean border. In recent years, Putin has used Vladivostok as a launching pad for aggressive actions against U.S. fishing vessels. This earned some necessary U.S. Navy pushback during the later period of the Trump administration.
WorldTelegraph

Pope Francis inadvertently quotes Vladimir Putin in criticising West's intervention in Afghanistan

Pope Francis inadvertently quoted Vladimir Putin in a lengthy interview in which he criticised the West’s involvement in Afghanistan. The leader of the world’s two billion Catholics thought he was repeating a quote from Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, when he said: “It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of intervening from outside and building democracy in other countries, ignoring the traditions of the peoples.”
PoliticsUS News and World Report

In Russia's Arctic, Navalny Activist's Election Bid Is Crushed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - First came leaflets in her stairwell accusing her of encouraging children to become gay. Then her office was vandalised and its windows shot at. And after that she was taken to hospital for COVID-19 treatment that she said she did not need or want. Violetta Grudina, an...
Politicshngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Russia's Putin Says U.S. Afghan Foray Achieved Nothing but Tragedy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations. Speaking to teenagers at an educational facility in the...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

Russia hints at a coming test of Biden's Ukraine policy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned home from Washington with a $60 million U.S. arms package. Russia, however, is hinting to the Biden administration that it should prepare for a new escalation against Ukraine. On Wednesday, expanding on an in-depth essay from July, President Vladimir Putin again referenced Ukraine as...
Books & LiteratureBirmingham Star

Vladimir Putin's 10 favorite books & authors

The Russian president likes to spontaneously recite Russian poetry or quotes from foreign classics, and his favorite books include both children's fairy tales and major historical writings. Putin's personal library contains a wide variety of books: from the novels of Fyodor Dostoevsky and Vladimir Nabokov to Ethnogenesis and the Biosphere...
PoliticsWashington Post

Most Russians like China more than they like Europe or the U.S. But not Gen Z.

These days, Europeans seem to have little love for Russia. When French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently suggested holding a European summit with President Vladimir Putin, most European countries rejected the proposal out of hand. Public opinion polls suggest that European citizens tend to have negative views of Russia.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Putin Says We Need to Discuss 'Legalising' Political Force in Afghanistan

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there would be no political force to talk to directly if Afghanistan breaks up as a country and called for joint efforts to decide about "legalising" a political force there. Putin made the comment at a forum in Vladivostok...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Putin Says Russia to Offer Tax Breaks to Spur Business on Kuril Islands

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia will offer tax breaks to stimulate business on a disputed Pacific island chain and make them available to foreign investors including from Japan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. A territorial dispute over the islands, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Why Is The US Accepting More Russian Troops In The South Caucasus?

If ever there was an oxymoron, it is Russian peacekeepers. As the last three decades in Eurasia demonstrates, Moscow does not resolve conflicts; it manufactures them to its own benefit. Yet last year’s conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Karabakh region ended with a Kremlin-brokered ceasefire placing 4,000 of these supposed peacekeepers in the middle of the South Caucasus. In reality, it is just one piece in Moscow’s grand revisionist strategy.
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Why Putin can't keep Alexei Navalny down

Alexei Navalny is considered the man Vladimir Putin fears and despises more than anyone on Earth. What's really unusual about Navalny, a formidable dissident, anti-corruption crusader and now a political prisoner — is his tone. In spite of having been jailed, poisoned, rendered comatose and then jailed again, he's not dour, solemn or even self-righteous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy