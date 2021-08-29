Inaugural homeschool fair hosted by Marshall Public Library
The Marshall Public Library recently hosted its first Homeschool Resource Fair on Thursday, Aug. 26. Homeschool families learned about available resources, services and extracurricular opportunities from area agencies. Participating agencies included Boy Scouts, Elena’s Music Studio, Girl Scouts, Hallsville Homeschool Co-op, Harrison County Historical Museum, Healthcare Express, HIPPY (Home Instruction...www.marshallnewsmessenger.com
