Hurricane Local Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Natchitoches, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Winn This product covers the ArkLaTex **IDA IS A NOW A DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE AND SHOULD MAKE LANDFALL THIS AFTERNOON** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Natchitoches, Ouachita, and Winn * STORM INFORMATION: - About 350 miles southeast of Natchitoches LA - 28.0N 89.1W - Storm Intensity 140 mph - Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida has rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane and continues to move northwest. Ida is forecast to make landfall on the South Central or Southeast Louisiana coast this afternoon and curve to the north, following the Mississippi River. Ida will weaken as it moves inland. Tropical storm-force winds will be possible across portions of North Central and Northeast Louisiana during the day on Monday. In addition, rainfall amounts of up to three inches, with locally higher amounts, could result in isolated flooding across portions of North Central and Northeast Louisiana. A Flash Flood watch remains in effect for Sunday night into Monday. Ida will continue to weaken and move northeast of the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning allowing for improved conditions areawide. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across North Central and Northeast Louisiana. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored manufactured and mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across the ArkLaTex, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across North Central and Northeast Louisiana. Potential impacts include: - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in flood prone areas. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across the ArkLaTex, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across North Central and Northeast Louisiana. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Roofs could be peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, manufactured and mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and houseboats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across the ArkLaTex, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Shreveport LA around 10 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.