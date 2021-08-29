Cancel
Carson City, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Smoke Impacts Continue, Very Warm Temperatures Through Monday * West and southwest winds will once again spread areas of smoke over much of northeast California and western Nevada this week as the Caldor and Dixie fires continue to burn. The worst and most prolonged poor air quality conditions from Caldor Fire smoke is forecast to be near and south of Highway 50 through at least Monday; however, periods of degraded air quality are still likely over much more of the area. Improvements are expected in the afternoon and evening except for locations directly downwind of fires. * As air quality variations exist, look for local air quality measurements at fire.airnow.gov. You can find air quality forecasts at airnow.gov. Also, these websites contains safety recommendations. * Above average temperatures continue through Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s for most lower valleys and 80s for valleys in the Sierra. Those who are more vulnerable to heat health impacts should consider limiting strenuous activity during the afternoon hours, along with ensuring sufficient hydration and sun protection.

alerts.weather.gov

#Lake Tahoe#Special Weather Statement#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Dixie#Fire Airnow Gov#Sierra
