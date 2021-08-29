Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin County, IL

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Hardin, Massac, Pope by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Hardin; Massac; Pope Heavy Rainfall Possible Later Monday Night through Tuesday Night Locally heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Ida could possibly affect locations along and south of the Ohio River beginning late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday and possibly even into Tuesday night. General rainfall totals are now expected to be in the 1 to 3.5 inch range, with the highest totals the farther south and east one goes. Some amounts of 4 to 5 inches cannot be rule out, along with localized flash flooding, especially over the southern Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. The exact path and speed of the surface low still remain a bit uncertain. If you have interests or live near flood prone areas, pay close attention to observed and forecast precipitation, river forecasts, and any flood outlooks or warnings.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, IL
State
Kentucky State
County
Massac County, IL
County
Pope County, IL
County
Hardin County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Western Kentucky#Extreme Weather#Hydrologic Outlook#Hardin Massac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy