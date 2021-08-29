Galaxy S21 FE rumors: Samsung's budget-friendly phone may have 6GB of RAM, YouTube Premium
Samsung's August Unpacked event debuted the expensive yet foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and next up could be the rumored Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE made its debut last year in the fall, offering a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. We don't have any official information about the new model of the affordable high-end phone, but the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be popping up in leaks like 3D renders shared on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0