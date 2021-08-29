Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snohomish County, WA

Author events and poetry readings around Snohomish County

By Life
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaula Becker: The Neverending Bookshop presents a talk with the author of “A Little Book of Self-Care for Those Who Grieve” at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 via Zoom. Becker will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Her book is a guide for those who still grieve the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history. Becker also is the author of “A House on Stilts: Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction,” which was a finalist for the 2020 Washington State Book Award. Email theneverendingbookshop@gmail.com to get the Zoom link. More at www.theneverendingbookshop.com.

www.heraldnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Snohomish County, WA
Entertainment
City
Mukilteo, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
County
Snohomish County, WA
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
City
Marysville, WA
Everett, WA
Entertainment
Snohomish County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry Readings#History Books#The Neverending Bookshop#Zoom#American#Sno Isle Libraries#The Edmonds Bookshop#Writenow#Cascade High School#Horse County Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy