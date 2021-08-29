Author events and poetry readings around Snohomish County

Paula Becker: The Neverending Bookshop presents a talk with the author of “A Little Book of Self-Care for Those Who Grieve” at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 via Zoom. Becker will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Her book is a guide for those who still grieve the deadliest terrorist attacks on American soil in U.S. history. Becker also is the author of “A House on Stilts: Mothering in the Age of Opioid Addiction,” which was a finalist for the 2020 Washington State Book Award. Email theneverendingbookshop@gmail.com to get the Zoom link. More at www.theneverendingbookshop.com.