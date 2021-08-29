Cancel
Spokane, WA

Comment: State’s police reforms take effect as crime on rise

By Opinion Commentary
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

There is an old saying: “Be careful what you wish for. You might get it.”. This definitely can apply to the police reform laws passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee this year. Notably: House Bill 1054 limits police tactics and equipment, and House Bill 1310 restricts use of force by law enforcement and corrections officers. Already, these two sets of major changes are causing problems for law-enforcement officers in Washington in their efforts to maintain public safety.

www.heraldnet.com

