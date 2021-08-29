Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Increased automation is something to be celebrated

By Michael Schaus
thenevadaindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future is apparently upon us—and, inevitably, there are those who consider its arrival a harbinger of doom for the working class. Some economists, labor activists and workers have been growing increasingly worried about the automation of many low-skilled and entry-level jobs. As The New York Times recently reported, the trend of automation has increased as businesses navigate the uncertain and challenging economic landscape marred by the effects of the global pandemic.

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Automation#The New York Times#Covid#Americans#General Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
SoftwareTechRadar

Pacific Office Automation review

Pacific Office Automation is a popular office technology solution provider operating across the western USA. It offers versatile document management solutions for businesses of all sizes, but these aren’t quite as good as they may appear. With the best document management software, it has become easier than ever to transition...
Technologytotalfood.com

Our Fascination with Automation

The dining public has long been delighted by automation. Consider the automats of the 20th century, conveyor-belt sushi in the early 21st, and the humble, ubiquitous vending machine. Contact-free dining has brought us speed, convenience, and – yes – novelty. Simultaneously drawing inspiration from a bygone era and utilizing technology that seemingly comes from the future, operators are reinventing contact-free dining.
EconomyInman.com

Automation comes to appraisal management

Automation is a top priority of mortgage lenders as competition for less profitable purchase loans heats up, and AppraisalWorks says the latest version of its appraisal management platform can help lenders cut costs, speed up turn times, and provide greater transparency. AppraisalWorks now provides quote management tools and the ability...
Softwarenojitter.com

MIT Technology Review Insights: Global AI Agenda for North America

Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities are no longer reserved for big tech players. From manufacturing to energy and healthcare to government, MIT found that organizations from all industries and sectors are experimenting with a suite of AI solutions. MIT Technology Review Insights surveyed over 1,000 senior executives across different sectors and...
TechnologyCIO

Facilitating executive sponsorship for automation

In earlier posts, we’ve discussed a number of the characteristics associated with successful robotic process automation (RPA) initiatives. Among those characteristics: the use of cutting-edge RPA platforms, the creation of an automation pipeline, and the establishment of a strong change management program. Arguably, however, there is one essential element to...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Report: Extreme temperatures disproportionately affects minority, low-income communities stuck in ‘heat islands’

Amid a summer filled with record-breaking high temperatures, a new report by think tank Guinn Center warns that extreme heat is becoming an increasingly dangerous health threat that disproportionately affects communities of color and low-income communities in Las Vegas. In a forthcoming report shared with The Nevada Independent, researchers from...
Medical & Biotechroboticstomorrow.com

Contamination-free automation

Humans shed and re-grow outer skin cells every 27 days, equating to around 1,000 new skins in an average human’s lifetime. Even in a clean room environment, a worker will shed 600,000 particles of skin per hour. With this flakiness in mind, Nigel Smith, managing director of Shibaura Machine partner, TM Robotics, explains how clean room robots can eradicate the risk of human contamination.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Deloitte Report Highlights Significance of Government Policies in Mitigating AI Risks

A research from Deloitte‘s artificial intelligence organization and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Technology Engagement Center has shared that government policies could help mitigate AI risks and advance responsible AI application development, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Deloitte AI Institute and C_TEC based the Investing in Trustworthy AI report...
TechnologyCMSWire

The Impact of Automation on Employee Experience

A lot can happen in a year when it comes to employee experience. However, some of the trends that emerged from the COVID pandemic look like they are here to stay. In fact, a report from consulting firm McKinsey last October runs with the ominous-sounding title that goes: “COVID-19 has pushed companies over the technology tipping point—and transformed business forever.”
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
U.S. PoliticsFox News

Where's Kamala Harris? 'The Five' investigates

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy