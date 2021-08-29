Increased automation is something to be celebrated
The future is apparently upon us—and, inevitably, there are those who consider its arrival a harbinger of doom for the working class. Some economists, labor activists and workers have been growing increasingly worried about the automation of many low-skilled and entry-level jobs. As The New York Times recently reported, the trend of automation has increased as businesses navigate the uncertain and challenging economic landscape marred by the effects of the global pandemic.thenevadaindependent.com
Comments / 1