Everett, WA

Bone envy: From Paris’ Catacombs to Capuchin Crypt in Rome

By Rick Steves, Life
HeraldNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s one of my favorite European memories illustrating how, if you know where to look, you can find human bones on display in many corners of the continent. Deep under the streets of Paris, I was all alone … surrounded by literally millions of bones — tibiae, fibulae, pelvises and skulls, all stacked along miles of tunnels. I was in the Paris Catacombs. I jumped at the opportunity to pick up what, once upon a time, was a human head. As what seemed like two centuries of dust tumbled off the skull, I looked at it … Hamlet-style. Just holding it was a thrill.

