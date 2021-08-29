‘Prophecy Fest’ 2021 announces set times

Islanders Write, the annual festival about the art and business of writing scheduled for Sept. 17-19, has been canceled. “When the MV Times and MV Arts & Ideas Magazine decided to hold Islanders Write 2021 in mid-September, we hoped that we would have clarity about whether it was safe to gather again,” event producer Kate Feiffer said of the change in plans. “We felt confident early in the summer as the arrow pointed down, but became less confident as this busy Vineyard summer came to an uncertain close. As we watched the unsettling numbers that the Delta variant has wrought, we decided it was in the best interest of the Island community to postpone the live event until 2022.”