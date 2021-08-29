Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir County, NC

Help wanted: Lenoir County EMS Training Officer

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOIR COUNTY EMS - EMS TRAINING OFFICER. This position develops/administers programs and provides training to providers affiliated with the Lenoir County EMS System. This position researches and develops training programs for credentialed and non-credentialed employees in the emergency medical services field. An employee in this class is responsible for administering the day-to-day activities of the EMS training program. Work includes developing and either conducting training classes or contracting for trainers to provide training to departmental personnel.

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir County, NC
Government
County
Lenoir County, NC
City
Kinston, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Lenoir County Ems Ems#Osha#Paramedic Nims#Nc Level#Po Box 3289
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy