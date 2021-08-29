Help wanted: Lenoir County EMS Training Officer

LENOIR COUNTY EMS - EMS TRAINING OFFICER. This position develops/administers programs and provides training to providers affiliated with the Lenoir County EMS System. This position researches and develops training programs for credentialed and non-credentialed employees in the emergency medical services field. An employee in this class is responsible for administering the day-to-day activities of the EMS training program. Work includes developing and either conducting training classes or contracting for trainers to provide training to departmental personnel.