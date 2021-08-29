Cancel
Restaurants

MOD Pizza Fans Won't Want To Miss This BOGO Plant-Based Pizza Deal

By Karen Hart
mashed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOD Pizza, per its website, believes in "putting people first." That philosophy is at the heart of this fast-casual pizza brand. That's why it recently announced via a press release issued through Business Wire that it can see the many people who have embraced a plant-based diet and now has a pizza to fit that preference. Beginning Tuesday, August 31st, plant-based pizza lovers can enjoy their new plant-based Italian sausage that will be in all 500 plus MOD Pizza locations.

