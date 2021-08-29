MOD Pizza Fans Won't Want To Miss This BOGO Plant-Based Pizza Deal

Wendy's might have some bad news for fans enamored with its Made to Crave menu: the popular Pub burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries may soon be gone from the chain. Less than a year after it was brought back by popular demand, the Pub line of menu items is starting to disappear from Wendy's locations nationwide leading some to believe the chain plans to retire the pretzel-bun items soon. The Pub menu includes the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, as well as its Double and Triple versions, three Pretzel Bacon Pub chicken sandwiches, in both fried and grilled versions, as well as Pub Fries. What ties them all together? The inclusion of warm beer cheese sauce, bacon, and a soft pretzel bun.