Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Osama bin Laden Told His Team, the Hell with Taliban Leader Mullah Omar

By William M. Arkin
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Mohammed Atta called Ramzi Bin al-Shibh in Germany on August 29 and told him the exact date for the upcoming attacks: September 11. Atta and Marwan al-Shehhi had purchased tickets for their flights, with the four teams following; then all the teams started going through their final arrangements to gather near their embarking airports: Boston Logan, Washington Dulles, and Newark.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 712

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#His Team#Hell#Newsweek#Al Qaeda Shura#Ksm#Western#Roadto911
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

First days of life under Taliban rule: ‘My daughter hasn’t gone to school in two weeks’

With the last batch of the US troops gone from Afghanistan on Tuesday and the evacuation process over, women are being forced to make heartbreaking personal choices to be able to survive under the ultra-religious and conservative Taliban regime.Nearly four million Afghans under full Taliban rule now fear their lives will not remain the same as the hardliner group imposes tough restrictions as they finalise a new governance framework. Despite tall claims of a progressive rule by the Taliban, women are burning their clothes of which the extremist regime would likely disapprove, men are growing back beards, schools and...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Worldhngn.com

Fact Check: Have The Taliban Been Adbucting Girls After Their Takeover of Kabul?

A social media post which has been claiming that the Taliban are abducting young girls was found to be false. Over the past week, an alleged screenshot of a tweet posted by the Al Jazeera news channel circulated online. In the tweet, the publication's English account was seen claiming that the Taliban, who took over Kabul on Aug. 15, have been abducting young girls from their homes.
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
Osama Bin LadenNew York Post

What Osama bin Laden’s compound looks like today

All that’s left are the chickens. Just 1,300 meters away from Pakistan’s esteemed Military Academy, where the country’s top officers are trained, is the spot where the Waziristan Haveli — also known as Osama bin Laden’s compound — stood. Today, there is nothing left except a car and some poultry...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NBC's Richard Engel: History may judge Biden's withdrawal from Kabul as dark period for US

NBC News' chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel knocked the Biden administration's "chaotic withdrawal" from Afghanistan. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Engel called the evacuation of over 100,000 people a "success" but noted that "there are many people who are being left behind" and began questioning the "legacy" of President Biden's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy