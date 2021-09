People over the age of 40 will be offered blood pressure checks at their local pharmacy as part of an NHS drive to tackle heart problems.Some 11,300 NHS pharmacies across England are set to begin the checks from October in a move aimed at easing pressure on GPs.Under the scheme, patients who receive a high blood pressure reading will be given clinical and lifestyle advice, or referred for treatment where necessary.In most cases, the NHS says, it is not clear what causes high blood pressure, although a range of factors including weight and diet can increase the risk.High blood pressure...