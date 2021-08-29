Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/21

It’s very clear that, as of now, the Yankees have their best chance of winning when they play their Death Star lineup. After all, during their recent 13-game winning streak, they employed the outfield of Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton five times, allowing Luke Voit to serve as the designated hitter while Anthony Rizzo manned first base. It is, plain and simply, the best way for the Bombers to put up runs in bunches, and even with the elite performance that the pitching staff has put up this season, scoring runs in bunches is a very reliable way to win ballgames.