Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/21

By Erica Block
Pinstripe Alley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRG.com | Fernando Garcia-Franceschini: Major League Baseball will auction off gear worn by Yankees and White Sox players during the Field of Dreams game, which took place back on August 12th. The proceeds from the auction, which will include game-worn jerseys, cleats and batting helmets, will be donated in support of MercyOne Dubuque’s Cancer Center in Iowa. The money will go toward the facility’s endowment fund, which is used in a variety of ways: to help patients with travel and lodging expenses, to purchase cutting-edge equipment and to further educate medical staff.

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Curt Flood
Person
David Cone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Baseball Player#Empire#Kcrg Com#Major League Baseball#White Sox#Cubs#Ny Daily News#Mariners#Mlb Pipeline#Minor League Baseball#Nation#Flood#American#Cooperstown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBYardbarker

Luke Voit had funny nickname for Yankees' lineup

Luke Voit coined a funny nickname to describe the lineup the New York Yankees utilized on Thursday night. The Yankees made some big additions to their roster prior to the trade deadline. They acquired Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, both of whom add big power bats. But there have been some questions about how they could get all their power hitters into the lineup at the same time.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees WAGs celebrate Aaron Judge’s fiancee’s birthday after Field of Dreams loss

Aaron Judge and the Yankees suffered a crushing 9-8 loss to the White Sox at the “Field of Dreams” on Thursday, but his fiancee popped champagne. Samantha Bracksieck celebrated her 28th birthday with her fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends while on the road with the team. Bracksieck and Co. sipped champagne on a bus that included balloons and presents for the birthday girl, who sported a blue Yankees cap.
MLBPinstripe Alley

There’s no need for concern with Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield

The question of whether or not Giancarlo Stanton should play the outfield has been asked and answered. Given the complexities of the Yankees’ roster, manager Aaron Boone has much more flexibility writing out the lineup card when Stanton is in the outfield, and the lineup is significantly deeper when the DH spot is open. Additionally, no one would argue that the not quite full-time DH role with strict “load management” was working out well by anyone’s standards. Quite simply, the Yankees are a better team when Stanton is in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News, 8/21: Gardner injury, Nestor Cortes a shining star, Luke Voit demands attention

The New York Yankees have won eight consecutive games, plastering the Minnesota Twins with 10 runs on Friday evening. With Nestor Cortes Jr. starting on the mound, he lasted 7.0 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. On the season, Cortes hosts a 2.56 ERA, displaying one of the most surprising performances of the season. The Yankees have desperately needed more starting pitching talent with several players working their way back from injury, and Cortes offered that and much more.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Lucas Luetge is making a name for himself

People like sports for all sorts of reasons. There’s something to be said about the entertainment, the competition and the fame. Taking into account all of that, one of the things that connects a sport, in this case baseball, with life is the constant presence of storylines. Those come in...
MLBPinstripe Alley

How is Aaron Judge’s center field defense?

It’s very clear that, as of now, the Yankees have their best chance of winning when they play their Death Star lineup. After all, during their recent 13-game winning streak, they employed the outfield of Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton five times, allowing Luke Voit to serve as the designated hitter while Anthony Rizzo manned first base. It is, plain and simply, the best way for the Bombers to put up runs in bunches, and even with the elite performance that the pitching staff has put up this season, scoring runs in bunches is a very reliable way to win ballgames.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News, 8/29: Nestor Cortes takes shot at umpiring in loss to A’s, Aaron Judge is on fire

The New York Yankees saw their 13 game winning streak come to an end on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. Losing 3-2, the Yankees offense simply couldn’t get them over the edge, despite and Aaron Judge’s ninth-inning home run. Recording just five hits on the day, Oakland starting pitcher, Frankie Montas was stellar, striking out six batters and allowing two hits over 7.0 innings.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/21

At last, the Yankees’ winning streak is over. The team hadn’t lost since the Field of Dreams game in Iowa, but finally, they dropped a one-run game in Oakland. No matter; they’ll have every chance to start a new win streak. After completing the four-game set with the A’s today, the Yankees will play series with the Angels and Orioles next week. They’ll have a chance to keep the good times rolling, yesterday’s misstep notwithstanding.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees history: Can someone help Lou Gehrig?

As a stat, RBI can be an iffy one. You can be as good a hitter as possible, if your teammates don’t get on ahead of you, then you’re just not going to rack up as many as other players might. If you put up a lot of them, the odds are that you’re a good player, but a middling total does not necessarily equate to a middling player.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Athletics 3: Yanks' winning streak ends at 13

The Oakland Athletics beat the Yankees 3-2 Saturday in Oakland, ending the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak. Oakland’s Frankie Montas completely shut down the Yankees for seven innings, and despite Aaron Judge’s best efforts to ruin the day for Oakland late, the A’s were able to hang on for the win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy