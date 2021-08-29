Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/21
KCRG.com | Fernando Garcia-Franceschini: Major League Baseball will auction off gear worn by Yankees and White Sox players during the Field of Dreams game, which took place back on August 12th. The proceeds from the auction, which will include game-worn jerseys, cleats and batting helmets, will be donated in support of MercyOne Dubuque’s Cancer Center in Iowa. The money will go toward the facility’s endowment fund, which is used in a variety of ways: to help patients with travel and lodging expenses, to purchase cutting-edge equipment and to further educate medical staff.www.pinstripealley.com
