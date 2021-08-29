Talking Points: Is Embo now a player Sunderland can rely on for game-changing moments?
Ross Stewart was clinical against Wycombe and offers Sunderland something completely different from last season. Ross Stewart was outstanding yesterday and is continuing to show exactly why Lee Johnson has placed so much faith in him to succeed. The ex-Ross County striker won flick-ons, worked the channels, held the ball up, ran in behind and scored two excellent goals in what was a strong all-round performance.rokerreport.sbnation.com
Comments / 0