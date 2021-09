Once in a while, we publish a comparison between the most affordable 5G phones released by mainstream smartphone manufacturers. We do it because they are among the hottest handsets in the market: a lot of people want to try 5G connectivity but, at the same time, they want to save money as 5G phones are generally more expensive than 4G ones. In this article, we compared the specifications of three of the main 5G budget phones from Chinese manufacturers sold in the global market: Redmi Note 10T 5G, Realme 8 5G, and OPPO A54 5G.