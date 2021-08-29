Cancel
Bluefield, WV

Out of the past: Revived Granada Theater holds grand opening

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 5 days ago
Visitors gather at the re-opening night of the historical Granada Theater after 40 years on Saturday in Bluefield. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

BLUEFIELD — A rejuvenated theater sprang to full life Saturday when cartoons and movies played across its silver screen and the aroma of fresh popcorn filled the lobby.

Years of fundraising, planning and painstaking restoration work bore fruit when the Granada Theater opened its doors on Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield. The theater’s day started out with Looney Tune cartoons and “The Lego Movie” for children, but two classic movies were waiting Saturday evening for the grand opening celebration.

The theater’s employees were making final preparations before the grand opening. For one, the job is a chance to work in a place that fascinated her years ago.

“I’m 35, and I grew up here,” Jessica Chamber-Paris of the theater’s staff said. “When I went to the library across the street, I would walk by here and peer through the windows. I love to see something come to life. The energy that went into this building, it gives you goosebumps. Just to see them bring it back is amazing.”

The theater’s rebirth started back in February 2009 after some people decided that they wanted to save it. A nine-member board called the Bluefield Preservation Society (BPS) which included Debrah Ammar, Skip Crane, Hal Gusler, Sara Helmandollar, Julie Hurley, Jim Jenks, Doris Sue Kantor, Gail Satterfield and Betsey Sorrell was formed. They then organized a non-profit 501(c) 3 for the restoration project.

Wearing a bow tie and suit reminiscent of theater days gone by, a grinning Skip Crane was running the ticket booth as the time for the evening’s double feature – “Red Dust” and “The Maltese Falcon”– approached. Theatergoers were being greeted by the smell of fresh popcorn.

“I’m very excited, very excited,” Crane said. “I realize more tonight than ever that dreams do come true.”

Many theater patrons wore masks as a precaution, but the masks did nothing to dampen the celebratory mood. Debrah Ammar, the BPS’s president, said Crane and Helmandollar planted “the seed idea” that launched the restoration.

Volunteers and workers who helped bring the Granada Theater back to life appear before the crowd during the grand opening on Saturday. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

“Oh, my God. I can’t believe we pulled this off,” she said in the lobby. “It’s been such a community effort from our fabulous donors and citizens of the community. It took a village to make this happen, and it’s been very successful.”

Nicole Thompson, house manager and programing director, took a few moments to speak about the theater’s rebirth. People were admiring the theater itself as the ceiling changed colors.

“It’s amazing, and I’m so happy for all the people who have been working on this,” Thompson said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

Earlier that morning, young and old alike cheered when the classic Looney Tunes logo materialized on the big screen. For Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC), it was an emotional moment.

“I might have been the first person to tear up over Bugs Bunny,” he recalled.

People socialized and admired the theater as they waited for the show to begin.

“It looks fantastic, doesn’t it?” Mayor Ron Martin said. “It’s nice to see it restored and people excited about the downtown again.”

Robert Linkous, president of BARC, said the restored theater both revives memories and creates the foundation for new ones.

“For those of us who grew up in Bluefield, this walks us back to our childhood, takes us back to the first Disney movie we saw,” Linkous said as people started getting seated. “It reminds you of that first date you had, and the Granada Theater along with the Bluefield Arts Center are the anchors to bring the arts to our community and reach out to our youth, and make downtown an important part of their growing up.”

Cecil Marson, Bluefield’s new city manager, said he visited the Granada about six months ago when he was interviewing for the position.

“I think it’s wonderful for all the kids and all the families,” he said.

Outside, cars were filling Commerce Street’s parking spaces. For some moviegoers, it was an inspiring sight.

“I was in here before for a tour, but to come downtown and see all those cars made my heart jump,” Anita Blaydes of Bluefield said as she chose her seat. “And to walk in and see all of these beautiful people is just awesome. And I’m grateful people recognize the importance of this place to our community.”

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

