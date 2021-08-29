Report: Borussia Dortmund Eyeing Callum Hudson-Odoi Loan Move

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund ahead of a potential loan move to Germany, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

As per Sky Sport Germany, Borussia Dortmund are 'very interested' in Hudson-Odoi.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Any deal would be a loan move rather than a permanent transfer as his long term future is at Chelsea.

The news comes after Thomas Tuchel said that Hudson-Odoi would remain at Chelsea this summer.

He said: “In the moment, there is no loan and no thought considered.

“He had a very good pre-season, but of course we are very aware that he fights for offensive positions more than maybe the wing-back positions."

“There is always room for improvement here in training and within this club. But, like I said, it is hard to argue with this opinion that he needs regular game time to improve his personal level. At the same time, it is not only about letting players go.

“Of course, if you do the mathematics you end up with a lot of guys for, in the moment, three offensive positions."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that Chelsea tried to offer Hudson-Odoi to Dortmund earlier in the summer as part of a deal for Erling Haaland and it appears that the Chelsea man could still end up playing in Germany this season.

Tuchel hasn't relied heavily on Hudson-Odoi in recent times but at the beginning of the German's reign, he was used at right wing-back but slowly found himself limited of opportunities as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic were often given the nod in attack, which is putting doubt over the player's future.

With a week left of the transfer window, it remains to be seen as to where Hudson-Odoi will play his football this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube