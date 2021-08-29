Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Galaxy S21 FE rumors: Samsung's budget-friendly phone may have 6GB of RAM, YouTube Premium

By Mike Sorrentino
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's August Unpacked event debuted the expensive yet foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and next up could be the rumored Galaxy S21 FE. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE made its debut last year in the fall, offering a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. We don't have any official information about the new model of the affordable high-end phone, but the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be popping up in leaks like 3D renders shared on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Blass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Youtube Premium#Samsung Galaxy S20#Twitter#Cnet#The Galaxy Fe#Tenaa Certification#The Google Play Console#Myfixguide#Samsung France#S21 Fe#Instagram#Gizchina#The Galaxy S20 Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ElectronicsT3.com

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

Finding the best Samsung TV deals across the net is quite the challenge, thanks to a plethora of retailers and sites offering these premium quality TV sets year round. While Samsung TVs aren't cheap to come by, there are deals and discounts to be found if you know just where to look.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell PhonesElectronicsWeekly.com

Charge a phone in five minutes

In Q4, Transphorm and Salom, with help from Qualcomm, are to to bring to market a Quick Charge 5 compliant 100 watt GaN power adapter that will charge smartphones from 0 to 50% in five minutes. It will be a universal adapter offering the traditional power delivery mode and the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy phones can now store proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The Commons Project Foundation and Samsung have teamed up to bring COVID-19 vaccination information to Galaxy smartphones via Samsung Pay. The system requires users to connect their vaccine provider’s account with the CommonHealth app from the foundation, which then connects with Samsung Pay on the user’s phone. An increasing number...
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

If your home theater could use an upgrade — or an up-size, perhaps — then these 75-inch TV deals are a great place to start looking. Big-screen televisions are no longer a luxury in 2021, either, with top brands like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others offering up all sorts of great 4K TV deals that let you take your entertainment to the next level without emptying your bank account.
NFLCNET

Samsung Galaxy S22 rumors: Release date, price, camera specs and more

Samsung's August 2021 Unpacked event was just last week, and the company unveiled new versions of its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, alongside its new smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4. But when could we see Samsung's next flagship phone, the rumored Galaxy S22? We don't yet have any official word, but this year's Galaxy S21 lineup was unveiled in January, which means we could see Samsung's new flagship early next year. Although we still have some time until the smartphone's expected debut, the rumor mill continues to turn.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
Technologytecheblog.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Smartphone Leaks in New Renders, Includes Headphone Jack

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is coming soon, and most likely in time for Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event this Fall or shortly after. Rumored specifications include a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, S Pen support, microSD expansion, and most surprising of all, a 3.5mm headphone jack, the latter two of which were discontinued in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G spotted on Google Play Console

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone could be launching soon as the device recently appeared on the Google Play Console. The device also recently received Bluetooth certification. The listing has confirmed some of the specifications we have heard previously about the new Samsung Galaxy S21...

Comments / 0

Community Policy