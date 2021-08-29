This $20 Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Has Saved Shoppers 'a Fortune' on Their Electric Bills
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. When it comes to keeping a clean home, a few problem areas immediately come to mind, be it a kitchen countertop or a carpet in need of a good shampoo. Meanwhile, other spots remain overlooked — that is, until something goes wrong and draws them to your attention. According to Amazon shoppers, one user-friendly tool is crucial to averting such crises, and it's on sale for just $20.people.com
