This $20 Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit Has Saved Shoppers 'a Fortune' on Their Electric Bills

Sometimes it's the little things that add or detract to your household harmony; the myriad little tasks and annoyances that come with living with others. Like having to constantly remind your family members to remember to load or unload the dishwasher. It's easy to forget sometimes that this appliance was designed to make your life easier! Well, here's one simple but kind of genius way to make that peeve a thing of the past. KitchenTour's magnet (which is selling ultrafast on Amazon right now) does all the remembering for you. Just stick the magnet on your washer and swipe to indicate whether the contents inside are dirty or clean. That bright red "dirty" sign is certainly one way to guilt children into pitching in with the dishes!