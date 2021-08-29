Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Nora Brushes Puerto Vallarta, Heads Up Mexico Coast

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY - Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico's Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. Authorities in Mexico's Jalisco state, where Nora made a brief landfall Saturday night crossing the cape south of Puerto Vallarta, said there were no early reports of serious damage. But forecasters warned that people along Mexico's central and northern Pacific Coast should be alert to the dangers of flooding, mudslides and perilous surf.

#Mexico#Hurricanes#Pacific Coast#Extreme Weather
Louisiana StateVoice of America

Biden Arrives in Hurricane-Hit Louisiana to Assess Hurricane Damage

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Louisiana to assess the heavy damage Hurricane Ida inflicted on the southern part of the state before carving a path of destruction north through the eastern part of the country. In LaPlace, local officials briefed the president about the storm that left about...
SocietyVoice of America

Climate Change Will Hit Racial Minorities Harder, Analysis Finds

Racial minorities in the United States will bear a disproportionate burden of the negative health and environmental impacts from a warming planet, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, including more deaths from extreme heat and property loss from flooding in the wake of sea-level rise. The new analysis, which comes...
Louisiana StateVoice of America

Biden Arrives in Hurricane-Hit Louisiana to Assess Hurricane Damage

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived Friday in Louisiana to assess the heavy damage Hurricane Ida inflicted on the southern part of the state before carving a path of destruction north through the eastern part of the country. In LaPlace, local officials briefed the president about the storm that left about...

