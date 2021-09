The Women@Work network joins the family, friends and colleagues of Paula Stopera in mourning her death on July 6 after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. For many women in the Capital Region business community, Paula was a guiding light – one of the small club of local women to lead a large, private sector business. She was the president and CEO of CAP COM Federal Credit Union for 15 years until her retirement in 2019. It was a position she worked toward after she began climbing the ranks at the credit union in 1980 when she was hired as a relationship manager. At the time, CAP COM had just nine employees.