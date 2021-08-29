Chaps' Tent: More thoughts on raising military brats

The Lemoine-LeBlanc-Verzwyvelt extended family began the 2021 School Year celebrating four generations of family members attending Holy Family School in Port Allen since it was established in 1949. Mr. Lemoine was in the 1st graduating class of Holy Family School in 1954 followed by his daughter, Gretchen LeBlanc and his granddaughter, Brooke LeBlanc Verzwyvelt. Currently enrolled are two of his great grandchildren, Rhett Verzwyvelt (Kindergarten) and Annie Verzwyvelt (Pre-K3). The Lemoine family extends their gratitude to all the Clergy, Religious, Teachers and Leadership Teams of Holy Family School who have impacted their lives since 1949. Pictured left to right: Steve Lemoine (Great-Grandfather), Brooke Verzwyvelt (Mom of Rhett and Annie - Alum 2003), Gretchen LeBlanc (Grandmother - Alum 1973), Rhett Verzwyvelt (Kindergarten) and Annie Verzwyvelt (Pre-K3)
