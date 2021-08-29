Chaps' Tent: More thoughts on raising military brats

Mother Teresa said that “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”. Having a fixed view of others that is anything less than the brilliant, radiant sparkly goodness they came here to be reflects how we feel about ourselves. (Your perception of me is a reflection of you.) Being judgmental creates a complex of superiority and infers the object being judged as inferior or unworthy. Everyone is worthy of God’s love. We are called to love all people. I’m not talking about codependency, but radiant unconditional love.