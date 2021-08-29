Salute: Tetter has memories of war-torn Afghanistan

MOUNT DORA – "Greg Tetter is extremely competitive," Tampa area resident Ed "Tremendous" Treimanis told us last week. "And I mean that in a good way – a team way." Tetter and Treimanis have been best friends since kindergarten in western New York State where, about the time the lads were consistently swishing free throws, they began playing basketball against each other in various leagues and school programs when they finally enrolled together as sophomore phenoms for the Kenmore East High School Bulldogs.