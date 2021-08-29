School counseling is all in the family for this Columbia mother and 2 daughters

Kathy Moser, 65, of Columbia, wants to be remembered as a giver. And after a 40-year career of coaching, teaching and counseling in the Red Lion Area School District, it’s safe to say she’s given a lot to central Pennsylvania youth. “I always wanted to try and give back,” Moser says. “I had some really good teachers when I was in high school, and in the counseling role, you can give more to the student than you can just in the classroom. It warms your heart to know that you touched a kid’s life.”