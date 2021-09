Perhaps you grew up singing along to the cheerful tunes of the Muppets. Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy were probably the first famous couple that 90’s kids shipped. Who would’ve thought that these sweet and innocent cartoon characters could ever look so amazingly realistic and sinister? 3D-artists like Miguel Vasquez, Boris Kiselicki, Rick Baker, Ali Adman, Pixeloo, and Carlos Lopez sure did. Their dark and uniquely artistic twist on these cartoon characters is truly what nightmares are made of. Yet no matter how horrifying they are, it’s nearly impossible to look away. Art is meant to bring forth emotion, and these artists did a masterful job at creating creepy uncanny valley-inducing novelties.