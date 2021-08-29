Wedding photo sparked journey through patriotic family tree [I Know a Story column]

Family history has always been important in our family. As long as I can remember there has been a wedding photo of my grandfather, Morris D. Wehr, and grandmother, Clara Mohr Wehr, in the family archives. The photo was taken in 1906 and now has yellowed with age, but the wedding attire had the finery of the Victorian era that was so appealing to me. Little did I know that, many years later, this marriage from my paternal side of the family would lead me into a journey of discovering many new facts about the genealogy of my family.