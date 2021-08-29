No far-off threat: Worldwide news reports illustrate climate’s change in real time

Living in Las Vegas this summer could at times feel like tumbling into a disaster movie. We experienced a July heat wave that was intense even by our standards, with temperatures hitting 110 or higher for eight straight days and a 117-degree scorcher on July 10 that tied our record high. We endured poor air quality as smoke from Northern California wildfires drifted into the valley and settled like a noxious fog. We watched as the surface elevation at Lake Mead fell to a historic low level, triggering the first-ever water shortage declaration at the reservoir that serves as our lifeline in the desert.