Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

No far-off threat: Worldwide news reports illustrate climate’s change in real time

By Ric Anderson
Las Vegas Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving in Las Vegas this summer could at times feel like tumbling into a disaster movie. We experienced a July heat wave that was intense even by our standards, with temperatures hitting 110 or higher for eight straight days and a 117-degree scorcher on July 10 that tied our record high. We endured poor air quality as smoke from Northern California wildfires drifted into the valley and settled like a noxious fog. We watched as the surface elevation at Lake Mead fell to a historic low level, triggering the first-ever water shortage declaration at the reservoir that serves as our lifeline in the desert.

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Water Desalination#Water Resources#Climate Change#Changing Climate#The United Nations#U N#National Public Radio#Sun#Noaa#Washington Post#Americans#The Associated Press#Nevada State Parks#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Greece
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy