PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: How long will bankruptcy filings be down?
I found this press release by the American Bankruptcy Institute very interesting: “Total commercial chapter 11 filings in July 2021 decreased 62 percent from July 2020, while total commercial filings decreased 39 percent from the previous year. The 32,387 total bankruptcy filings in July 2021 were down 24 percent from the 42,865 total filings in July 2020. Total consumer filings decreased 23 percent in July 2021 as well. 'Extended stabilization efforts by the federal government, lender forbearance and continued low interest rates have kept struggling families and businesses afloat during the pandemic,’ said ABI Executive Director Amy Quackenboss."www.mpnnow.com
