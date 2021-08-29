PERSONAL FINANCE/JOHN NINFO: How long will bankruptcy filings be down?

A new settlement with the Internal Revenue Service will require executives at Renaissance Technologies to pay “approximately $7 billion in back taxes, interest and penalties,” according to The Wall Street Journal. The settlement, which reportedly may be the largest ever of its kind, includes an additional $670 million contribution from James Simons, the billionaire founder of the quantitative hedge fund. Robert Mercer, a major backer of Donald Trump, is also a party in the deal. “We engaged for several years in the IRS Appeals process,” Renaissance’s CEO Peter Brown wrote in a letter obtained by the Journal. “Renaissance’s board eventually concluded that the interests of our investors from the relevant period would be best served by agreeing to this resolution.”