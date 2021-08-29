Cancel
New York Giants vs. New England Patriots: How to watch NFL preseason week 3, time, TV channel, FREE live stream

By Ben Axelson
 5 days ago
The New York Giants host the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium for their last 2021 NFL preseason game on Sunday, August 29 (8/29/2021). The game will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, or locally on CBS, NBC, FOX and other affiliates that vary by market (guide below). The game can be streamed live on fuboTV, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services.

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

