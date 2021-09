Jake Paul is in the ring against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and this bout will decide which one of these men go home bragging and which one goes home carrying a boatload of shame. The undercard fights have already wrapped up and the full results are provided below. You can still catch a live broadcast of Paul vs. Woodley on FITE TV or Showtime pay-per-view. The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main event fight should begin roughly around at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET following the end of the co-main event, so be sure to buy the fight now if you want to catch it live.