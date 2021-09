Three United States senators have confirmed they have tested positive for Covid-19.Senator Angus King, an Independent from Maine, tested positive for the virus in his home state, his office has confirmed.The news came hours after Senator Roger Wicker, a Republican from Mississippi, also announced he had tested positive.And the third to make public their positive test was John Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado.Senator King’s office said that he had taken a Covid test after he started to feel unwell on Wednesday.He said that despite taking precautions and being vaccinated he had tested positive for the virus.“Despite all my efforts,...