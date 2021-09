Puerto Rico has reinstated both its indoor mask mandate and curfew on businesses as the Delta variant continues to cause huge spikes in infection rates. The new rules came into effect on Thursday September 2, requiring businesses to close between midnight and 5am, seven days a week. Twenty-four-hour pharmacies can remain open, and restaurants in hotels can operate during these hours too. The updated rules also require masks to be worn in all indoor and enclosed spaces, and any outdoor spaces where there is a gathering of more than 50 people. This applies to everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.