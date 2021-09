The California Assembly is dropping its proposal for mandatory coronavirus vaccinations. Democratic Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland says she’s no longer pursuing a vaccination bill, after drafts of her bill were leaked to the media last week. Her draft, as written, would have required all Californians to show proof they’ve been vaccinated to enter indoor businesses, and would have mandated vaccinations or regular testing for public and private sector employees. Wicks says she’d like more time to draw up “the strongest bill possible.” The state legislative session ends next week, but Governor Gavin Newsom could still issue a vaccination mandate on his own.