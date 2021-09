WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior:. The Department of the Interior announced today [Monday] that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) has opened new or expanded hunting and sport fishing opportunities across 2.1 million acres, the largest expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities in recent history. In Texas, this includes Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge on the Gulf Coast, Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge in the Panhandle, and Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Neches River National Wildlife Refuge in East Texas.