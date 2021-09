In the second episode of ‘Heels,‘ Ace storms out of the league and gets sloshed at a bar where he has an aggressive outpour. His brother drags him back and begs him to join the league again, ensuring that Ace will have the best scripts and storylines henceforth. Yet, Ace has already started to pull a few strings elsewhere! If you’re curious about the latest episode, you can check out the highlights at the bottom. Now, let us move on to the details for episode 3!