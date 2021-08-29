Kendal Rautzhan: Titles to help youths adjust perspective, make choices
Did you ever think about your thought process in making decisions and adjusting your perspective? Typically, one looks at the information in front of them, gathers additional information from past experiences, and projects future consequences of the choice to be made. It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But we know it’s not, because there isn’t a person on this planet that doesn’t make mistakes.www.beaconjournal.com
Comments / 0