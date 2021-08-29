Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kendal Rautzhan: Titles to help youths adjust perspective, make choices

beaconjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you ever think about your thought process in making decisions and adjusting your perspective? Typically, one looks at the information in front of them, gathers additional information from past experiences, and projects future consequences of the choice to be made. It sounds so simple, doesn’t it? But we know it’s not, because there isn’t a person on this planet that doesn’t make mistakes.

www.beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Atheneum#Pa#Plain Community Branch#Eerdmans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

Book Review: Black essays can help gain new perspective

Surely, you've got opinions; everyone does these days. You have ideas about this and that, you've given things a lot of consideration, and you know how you feel. It's nice to have your mind made up. Now you can move on and maybe, with these great books, you can see what others think, too...
Books & LiteratureGoshen News

New titles make for great back to school reads

Nothing but the perfect notebook will ever do. Same with the crayons, the colored pencils, pens and the three-ring binder. School – whether virtual, in-person, or hybrid – is not the same without the perfect supplies. So why not start the year off right by adding these great books to the Back-to-School pile...?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.
Relationship Advicedailypostathenian.com

Can a marriage survive without trust?

When the trust was broken in my marriage, I wondered if we could survive without it. Trust is a cornerstone of marriage. When we trust our partner, we feel emotionally safe with them. This safety allows for deeper connection and drives us to endure tough times when they arise. Trust...
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Helping homeless youth is personal at 'A Place 4 Me'

CLEVELAND — Kai is the lead youth navigator for “A Place 4 Me” and each day she works to give young people experiencing homelessness stable housing and hope. “We’ll do their intake and then sort of like, if they need something, we'll invite them to come in because we know that young people are outside, dealing with what they're dealing with," said Kai, who didn't want Spectrum to use her last name.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KBZK News

HRDC sponsors obstacle race to help homeless youth

For the last two years, the HRDC has been planning the BOAR —Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race—to generate funds for homeless youth. August 21 will be inaugural racing day, offering two different paths for participants. A 1K or 5K track, both offering fun and unique obstacles. With family in mind, those that decide to tackle the 1K will be delighted to see less strenuous activity.
San Francisco, CAdiablomag.com

Help for Marginalized Youth in the East Bay

If you see a large, rainbow-colored van on the road in the East Bay, there’s a good chance  Rasheedah Blake is behind the wheel. Blake serves as the housing and youth programs  director at Concord’s Rainbow Community Center, ensuring that young LGBTQ+ people have access to a roof over their heads, food, and other tools for stability and success. The Housing Youth Homeless Program is just one of many offerings for all ages at the center, including health resources, a food pantry, social events, and more.
Public HealthDaily Hampshire Gazette

Christine White-Ziegler: Make choices for the benefit of others

After reading the thoughtful pieces by Ambreen Hai and Sara Weinberger in the Gazette, I am writing to amplify and humanize their calls to protect others through our actions of masking and vaccination. I am not sure that people realize that these two groups, the immunocompromised and children under 12, constitute a sizable 15-20% of our population.

Comments / 0

Community Policy