Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 37-3 preseason win over the Washington Football Team

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 5 days ago

We saw Lamar Jackson’s preseason debut and a brilliant performance from Tyler Huntley in the Ravens’ preseason demolition of the Washington Football Team. But a knee injury to J.K. Dobbins still hurt. Here are five things we learned from Saturday night’s game:

Teammates’ reactions told us how much the loss of J.K. Dobbins hurt.

The Ravens dominated Washington in every conceivable area to complete another perfect preseason and set one of the stranger unofficial records in NFL history: 20 preseason victories in a row.

So why did wide receiver James Proche II sigh so deeply as he reviewed the evening’s happenings?

One ugly twist of fate on the Ravens’ first drive overshadowed all that followed. Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins caught a simple screen pass from Lamar Jackson. As everyone else rose from the turf following the 2-yard-gain, Dobbins did not. Instead, he clutched his left knee. After a few minutes, he hobbled off with assistance as his teammates confronted the prospect of starting their season without one of the most dynamic athletes and engaging characters on the roster .

“I’m hurt, bro, because you know how much work he put in, the type of guy he is,” Proche said. “He’s just a real solid dude, and he loves the game, man, so anytime the game’s taken away from a dude like that, you really feel for him.”

Linebacker Patrick Queen, who was drafted one round ahead of Dobbins in 2020, seemed similarly forlorn.

“That’s my guy,” he said. “It felt bad at first. I was hoping for nothing, but I know he’s going to be fine regardless of what happens, whatever it may be, whatever the outcome is.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not offer much information on Dobbins’ injury, saying only that a test Sunday would reveal more. ESPN reported Sunday that an MRI revealed a season-ending torn ACL .

The reactions from Proche and Queen on Saturday belied any notion that this would be a minor bump in the Ravens’ season.

It’s awful to see any player go down, more awful when it happens in a game that does not count. It was somehow even worse to watch it happen to Dobbins, whose legs perform such marvelous feats of balance and whose confidence lights up a room. If he’s gone for a long stretch, the Ravens will adapt. They still have Gus Edwards, and Ty’Son Williams continued his breakout preseason against Washington. But that doesn’t diminish the cruelty of what we saw — one wrong step that could change a 22-year-old athlete’s life for a long time to come.

The Ravens’ starting offense looked ready to move in an extremely short glimpse.

We finally saw Jackson playing behind the offensive line that’s likely to protect him in the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The glimpse lasted just one drive, with Dobbins’ injury taking the air out of even that procession. But this still felt like a milestone in a preseason dominated by injuries to the Ravens offense.

They moved the ball well, going from their own 13-yard line to the red zone in just eight plays. Jackson completed three of four passes, including a sweet 23-yard out to tight end Mark Andrews. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was out there protecting his blind side for the first time since Week 8 of last season. Edwards rumbled through holes in midseason form.

This wasn’t the Ravens offense in full. We saw no Marquise Brown, no Sammy Watkins, no Rashod Bateman. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman did not dig into his bag of misdirections. But at least we saw something resembling the real thing.

“It’s not much, but it’s something,” Harbaugh said. “At least you get out there for a little bit of work. We knew we weren’t going to get a ton of plays; it’s just not worth it. But I’m glad they got something.”

“To get out there and actually feel the presence of the line, knowing what they’re going to be doing, it felt pretty good,” Jackson said.

Some business remains unsettled in the Ravens’ deepest position group.

Not many position battles remained open going into the final preseason game, but some intrigue lingered around the final few spots in the secondary, even after the Ravens traded fifth-round pick Shaun Wade .

Would diminutive safety Ar’Darius Washington continue his roster push or would it be cornerback Nigel Warrior? Would 6-foot-4 cornerback Chris Westry stay ahead of the competition after turning so many heads in training camp?

No one landed a knockout blow Saturday evening. Warrior played the best game, stuffing a wide receiver screen and finishing with four tackles. Washington did not stand out as a playmaker the way he has in previous outings. Westry didn’t have his best game either, giving up three catches on seven targets, according to Pro Football Focus, but he didn’t play himself out of a spot. His size makes him an intriguing developmental prospect.

The Ravens certainly regard this as a good problem: competition too close to call at a position group they prize above all others on defense. Whichever way they go to hit the 53-man roster deadline Tuesday afternoon, they’ll hope to stash the players they cut on their practice squad.

The competition at left guard went out with a whimper.

Before training camp, we thought the battle for the starting left guard job might be the most ferocious of the summer. Ben Powers and Tyre Phillips came in with experience advantages, but Ben Cleveland’s run blocking tape from college stirred the hearts of Harbaugh and Roman.

A concussion to Cleveland sapped the competition of its juice, however. We finally saw him at left guard in the second half against Washington, and he moved fluidly enough for a man the size of a small bear. But his opportunity to win a starting job will almost certainly have to wait for a later date. He simply has not been on the field enough.

Powers, meanwhile, played well against the Carolina Panthers in the Ravens’ second preseason game and earned praise from Roman, who described him as “really dialed in.” He started against Washington and played most of the first half. The Ravens are certainly acting as if he’ll line up next to Stanley in Week 1.

On the one hand, this represents an admirable climb for a guy who played poorly in the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills and who has always seemed to face an uphill battle to win the coaching staff’s trust. Powers doesn’t always play with the power the Ravens covet, but he’s kept himself in the mix for snaps while others have faltered.

On the other hand, Powers seized the job in part because injuries kept Cleveland and Phillips from putting their best feet forward. So it will be interesting to see if this remains a closed matter for the rest of the season. Harbaugh often talks about the difference between being a starter and an established starter. Powers is not established.

Tyler Huntley could not have put a sharper exclamation point on his summer.

Huntley already had the No. 2 quarterback job well in hand, but if the Ravens had any lingering thoughts about Trace McSorley, he wiped them out with a brilliant performance against Washington.

This was not a case of Huntley simply managing game situations. He unleashed the big-time arm we’ve seen in training camp, hitting on a string of downfield throws and using his exceptional quickness to buy time in and out of the pocket.

His statistical line — 24-for-33 for 285 yards and four touchdowns — spoke for itself. “He couldn’t do any more,” Harbaugh said.

You can also hear the confidence the second-year quarterback inspires in his teammates, who are so used to watching Jackson do incredible things at the position. “I’m glad I ain’t playing against him,” Jackson said after the game.

Huntley still saw room for improvement, acknowledging only that he’s done a good job building from one performance to the next. But in truth, he could not have made a much better case over the last five weeks.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Espn#Mri#Acl#The Las Vegas Raiders#D#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should try to sign wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

No one on this planet would argue against Larry Fitzgerald being a Hall of Famer in the future. Fitzgerald is second all-time — only to Jerry Rice — in receptions (1,432) and receiving yards (17,492). The 11-time Pro Bowler had a remarkable career with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears that he is either headed to retirement or waiting for an opportunity to play for a new team in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson to be without 2 key weapons to start season for Ravens

With the regular season a little more than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman has missed a large chunk of training camp along with Miles Boykin. Both wide receivers will now start the season on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLUSA Today

CBS Sports names multiple Ravens to 2021 all-preseason team

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple stars on their team that produce at a high level. Those players will be relied upon in a big way in 2021, and will be key to how far the team can go both in the regular season and in the playoffs. Cody Benjamin of...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

The Threat of Lamar Jackson in Week 1

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to make a statement right off the bat against the Baltimore Ravens. One of the key ingredients to the Raiders’ success in their first game will be finding a way to stop one of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson. Subscribe for full article.
NFLYardbarker

3 Things to Watch For in Saturday's Preseason Game vs Ravens

The Panthers return to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. EST to play host to the Baltimore Ravens as fans get to see them up close and in person for a game for the first time this season. What are three things that you need to keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy