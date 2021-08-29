Cancel
Mesa County, CO

MAGA Election Clerk Tina Peters Accused of Not Counting Ballots in Local Races

By Kelly Weill
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeated onstage at the most-hyped election conspiracy event of the year, the clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, Tina Peters, described herself as a crusader for election security. “I’ve looked at it objectively,” Peters said of supposed issues in election data during her speech at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “Cyber Symposium” this month. “There’s some discrepancies there that I cannot deny, and I tell people, ‘I cannot unsee some of these things.’ If I’m going to be honest with the people of Mesa County and Colorado and all of you, I cannot unsee some of these things.”

