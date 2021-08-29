Cancel
Energy Industry

Flaring hubbub stirs heat

By Bob Campbell
Odessa American
 5 days ago
Local News

With energy spokesmen and critics facing off in a red-hot debate, oilfield flaring is a flashpoint with oil producers taking steps to curb it and naysayers calling it a symbol of the industry’s harmful effect on the environment.

The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) says new technology has lowered methane intensity in the Permian Basin by 70 percent in the past eight years.

Marvin Nash, co-founder of the Encore Green Environmental Co. in Cheyenne, Wyo., says natural gas byproduct flames spouting from flare stacks on the tops of oil wells make good graphics for opponents who claim the smoke is a big contributor to global warming.

“For most people who protest, complain or demand, their end game is the demise of fossil fuel,” Nash said. “There isn’t a solution for them till you completely stop drilling operations. What they do with flyovers and infrared photos is create the narrative that the energy industry is destroying the air quality.

“Emissions from motor vehicles, jet airplanes and factories in China and Third World countries are more damaging than flaring, but I don’t see any of those people wanting to drive a covered wagon for the rest of their lives.”

Nash said Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, a former U.S. secretary of state and senator from Massachusetts, “has more emissions from his private jet than some of the wells do flaring gas.

“The environmentalists see a roughneck with his steel-toed boots, fire-retardant shirt and hard hat, driving his jacked-up pickup and making $130,000 a year, and they say, ‘My gosh, he is dirty, he is uneducated!’ and this and that,” he said. “But he’s paying taxes, sending his kids to college and giving up half his life to get the energy out of the ground that we all take for granted.

“Is there flare gas? Yes, there is. My company has three permits in Wyoming to take it as an energy source for clean water to grow grass.”

Odessa oilman Kirk Edwards said great progress has been made with vapor recovery units on tank batteries and gas lines laid by such companies as DCP Midstream and the Energy Transfer Co. to catch the gas at wells and move it to market on the Gulf Coast. “Each line cost $1 billion and took over a year to build and the permitting on ranches and across the state wasn’t easy,” said Edwards, who explained that the lines should be extended to every flaring well.

From 2017-19, he said, wells were being drilled so fast that there was no immediate access to gas lines, “which caused a lot of flaring.

“Since 2019, many new pipelines have been built and that has alleviated the problem,” Edwards said. “There is no reason now why a new shale well doesn’t have that gas going into a market immediately.”

He said the worst flaring is in the North Dakota oilfields that don’t have gas lines.

Virginia Palacios of Laredo, executive director of a consumer protection group called Commission Shift that wants to reform the oil-and gas-regulating Texas Railroad Commission, said the commission’s claim of increased vigilance is unfounded. “When the Earthworks environmental group in Austin said 84 percent of the Permian Basin’s flaring was unpermitted by the Railroad Commission, the commission responded by saying 69 percent of the flares in Texas were unpermitted,” Palacios said.

“So even the Railroad Commission admits it is not preventing most operators from flaring, which can release volatile organic compounds and other harmful substances associated with pre-term births and respiratory conditions.”

Discounting the RRC’s recent assertion that it is issuing flaring permits for shorter durations and smaller volumes, she said, “We can see from the Earthworks report that the RRC’s changes in permitting practices don’t mean anything if they aren’t following up with appropriate monitoring.

“We need better monitoring and enforcement,” Palacios said. “The Railroad Commission should be issuing more violations to companies that are not complying with their permits.”

TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said from Austin that there “has been a huge emphasis on flaring from a regulatory standpoint by the Railroad Commission and from within the industry, driving a number of initiatives to reduce flaring and its intensity.

“The data reflects the emphasis the industry is putting on this through best practices and investments in green house-mitigating technology,” Longanecker said. “Oil and gas production grew 66 and 96 percent between 1990 and 2019 while emissions from U.S. energy production declined by 17 percent and methane intensity in the Permian Basin has been cut by 70 percent in the last eight years.”

He said operators and energy associations have formed the Texas Methane & Flaring Commission to address the issue and the Environmental Partnership, comprising companies throughout the nation, has joined the effort.

Longanecker said the industry has invested $300 billion in the past 20 years in pipelines along with such mitigating technologies as leak detectors and repair programs. “There’s been a concerted effort to replace high-bleed pneumatic controllers,” he said.

“Natural gas is a valuable product and the same critics who attack us are standing in the way of energy companies’ trying to build out new pipelines. The Biden Administration has dropped its opposition to the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline and given Russia its blessing to tighten the grip on European natural gas markets.”

Tim Tarpley, senior vice president for governmental affairs at the Energy Workforce & Technology Council in Houston, said the advances of technology and pipelines “should get to a point where flaring is rare.

“A lot of companies are involved in this technology in places like the Permian Basin,” Tarpley said. “Instead of flaring gas, which is a waste of energy, it’s a great opportunity to create energy.

“Demand went way down during COVID, but once production starts to peak again we may start seeing pipelines be an important part of the equation to get gas to the Gulf Coast. If we can’t use it all domestically, we could export it to allies like India and Japan, who need gas desperately, rather than having them get it from Russia and other geopolitical rivals.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Intercept

Hurricane Ida Makes a Mockery of Big Oil’s Philanthropy

As Hurricane Ida wrought destruction throughout Louisiana and Mississippi this week, the companies that own the oil rigs and refineries in the storm’s path — and helped fuel this and the other natural disasters now upending life in every region of the world — said very little. While a highway collapsed, people died, homes flooded, power grids shattered, and more than 1 million homes and businesses lost power, the Twitter feeds of Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil, Valero, Phillips 66, Chevron, and Shell remained notably inactive.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Exxon borrows 1.5M barrels of crude from U.S. petroleum reserve to fuel Ida recovery efforts

Exxon Mobil has borrowed 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to fuel recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. The Energy Department said its crude loan to Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery will help alleviate logistical issues moving crude around southeast Louisiana and ensure the region has access to fuel while they recover from Hurricane Ida. Exxon, which will replace the crude it borrowed, is in the process of starting up its Baton Rouge refinery, which did not suffer significant damage from the storm but is waiting on utilities such as power to be restored. Since August 23, Exxon has provided more than 260,000 barrels or nearly 11 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.
Energy IndustryMic

Wind power is surging in the U.S., which means all sorts of good things

Sorry, Dunkin', but America increasingly runs on wind. According to a new report from the Department of Energy, wind was the fastest growing energy source in the country last year, and it wasn't particularly close. 2020 marked a record year for the renewable energy option, which surpassed all sources of power — including former President Donald Trump's precious coal — as the fastest growing in the country.
Energy Industrytheintelligencer.com

Flaring report from Earthworks was misleading

Earthworks recently published a “study” about flaring that included a recommendation to “stop permitting new oil and gas facilities.” Period. Ending oil and natural gas development, entirely, is this organization’s aim and this misleading study is the latest in its “slinging spaghetti at the wall” strategy to accomplish this end, despite the devastating consequences this would have for American families, our economy and the world.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Report: 69-84% of methane flares in Texas are unpermitted

TEXAS — A report by environmental watchdog group Earthworks found that 69-84% of methane flares in Texas are unpermitted. The report compares directly observed flares from oil and gas site flyovers against the state regulator’s flaring permitting database. Oil and gas flaring spews methane and other poisonous, volatile gases into...
Energy IndustryBeaver County Times

Letter: Marcellus Shale Coalition's column overlooks urgency of climate crisis

Reducing methane not enough, we need to carbon-neutral energy now. The opinion piece from August 27, “America’s climate leadership rests in Appalachia” by David Callahan, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, a gas industry trade group, is cleverly misleading. While touting the good work being done by natural gas producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to coal-burning power plants, there’s a deeper analysis that is being skipped over.
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Gas exports undermine Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals

When you’re deep in a hole and you need to get out, the first thing you need to do is stop digging. The scientific consensus is clear now that, when it comes to the future of our climate, the hole we’re in is very, very deep. There is still a possibility of swift climate action, but to do so we need to immediately stop digging ourselves into a deeper hole by subsidizing the polluters that are driving the climate crisis.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Energy Transfer (ET) Signs PPA for Clean Power, Cuts Emission

ET - Free Report) announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SB Energy for 120 megawatts (MW) of electricity from its Eiffel Solar project in northeast Texas. This 200 MW solar project is expected to supply clean electricity to Energy Transfer from January 2024. Energy...
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

PGNiG will purchase more natural gas from Venture Global LNG

PGNiG (Polish Oil and Gas Company) signed amendments to agreements with US companies Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC and Venture Global Plaquemines, LLC to purchase another 2 million tpy of LNG for 20 years. As a result, the volume of LNG contracted from Venture Global LNG by PGNiG will increase up to 5.5 million tpy, which equals approximately 7.4 billion m3 following regasification.
Energy IndustryRebel Yell

Coal Power Plant Program | China can undo climate efforts, says Kerry

(Beijing) The continued construction of coal-fired power plants in China is jeopardizing global efforts to combat climate change, US climate commissioner John Kerry said Thursday after speaking with senior Chinese officials. Posted on Sep 2, 2021 at 11:24 am Updated at 11:40 am. Sino-US relations have been strained in recent...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Blue hydrogen to account for 85% of low-carbon hydrogen capacity in North America by 2030

North America’s transition has been driven by blue hydrogen, according to GlobalData. Hydrogen markets are taking off around the world, and GlobalData expects low-carbon hydrogen production in North America to nearly triple by 2030, reaching 1.4 million tons per annum (mtpa). The leading data and analytics company notes that North America’s transition has been driven by blue hydrogen, which is expected to make up 85% of low-carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Global cooperation essential to address gas flaring

Active participation of industry leaders along with the support from regulatory bodies in gas flaring countries would expedite the reduction of global gas flaring, according to GlobalData. The growing public awareness about global warming and climate change have catapulted world leaders to address the gas flaring issue. Global platforms such...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.

