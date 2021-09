Yes, John Bates is off to the Washington Football Team. But Boise State has so much talent at tight end, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens there, and how that figures in to offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s offense. Riley Smith, the one-time quarterback, is now the feature performer at that spot. Smith had 15 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown last season, more than Bates on all three counts. And at UCF Thursday night, he’ll be only 108 miles from his hometown of St. Augustine, FL. The known commodity behind Smith is Tyneil Hopper, the highly-touted recruit out of Georgia who had the first two catches of his Broncos career last year.