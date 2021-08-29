Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tactical corkscrew turns as Tuchel’s Chelsea keep Liverpool at bay

By Jonathan Wilson
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqAwq_0bgFT5LU00

Step back from football and amid various ups and downs, backs and forths, check-backs and dead-ends, the first 100 years of its development after the modern laws were first drawn up in 1863 can be seen as comprising roughly linear development. We started with seven forwards and one defender and we slowly moved players back until we had four defenders and two forwards. We went from a chaotic charging game, through man-marking to zonal marking. By the mid-60s, football was mature.

The changes since have been incremental. There is far less sense of forward momentum. A style of play or shape becomes modish and enjoys success, and then a system arises to combat it. At elite level in particular, tactical development can seem cyclical, although our knowledge of what has gone before means there is still forward momentum: football’s tactical evolution is perhaps best imagined as resembling a corkscrew – although one subject to the whims of geniuses and to technological advances in boots, balls, pitches, nutrition, physical training and, perhaps most pertinently today, data analysis.

Related: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel criticises referee over Reece James red card

Saturday’s game at Anfield felt significant in that regard as a meeting of two variant strands of the modern German school. On the one hand, the bearishly ebullient Jürgen Klopp playing his high octane, hard-pressing football based on ferocious surges guided by detailed analysis: fast, direct, thrillingly vertical. The emphasis on regaining the ball, whether consciously envisaged as such or not, emerged as a direct challenge to the possession-heavy style implemented by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona.

And on the other, Thomas Tuchel: wanly cerebral, with a style that has risen from a similar environment to that which shaped Klopp (to such an extent that, as Klopp is always keen to remind people, it was he who gave Tuchel his big break at Mainz) but which inclines a little more to the Guardiola model. His football is not so direct as Klopp’s. He is more risk-averse, a little more inclined to recycle possession and control the game, rather than attempting to trammel chaos.

The meeting at Anfield was their 16th, of which Tuchel has won only three. But that comparison is perhaps not entirely fair: for the first 10 of those, Tuchel was at Mainz. In the six meetings since Tuchel’s move to elite clubs (Dortmund and PSG before Chelsea), two have been drawn and there have been two wins apiece. It seems increasingly likely, though, that this Chelsea could be Tuchel’s masterpiece.

It’s not just that vast sums have been spent on it, although obviously that is a major factor – it’s that there is a balance to the squad that simply didn’t exist in Paris. Of course the financing of modern football remains problematic, and of course there should be qualms both about the source of much of the money and about a system that allows a handful of clubs to stockpile such an abundance of talent, but it is also possible also to admire how those resources are deployed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOPFR_0bgFT5LU00
Thomas Tuchel appears to have an edge over Jürgen Klopp, his former colleague at Mainz. Photograph: Peter Powell/Reuters

The first half was a game of exceptional quality that Chelsea had seemed to be shading, not only in terms of the scoreline, but in terms of the dynamic. They only had around a third of possession but, without ever containing in the way they had Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League last season, they seemed more clinical, more threatening. Then came the red card for Reece James which, whatever the wrangling about what constitutes deliberate and why the referee seemed only to be shown a still image on the VAR monitor, was unfortunate. The ball’s deflection off a thigh onto his arm led not only to a penalty, but also his side having to play a man down.

Chelsea’s remonstrations, which were fevered enough to draw two yellow cards, showed how rattled they were by that, the sense of the game being snatched from them by the combination of a bounce of the ball and a law that probably should have been tweaked when double jeopardy for non-handball fouls was removed. It is to Tuchel’s enormous credit that he was able to reorganise and play a much more containing game in the second half. That the incident occurred on the stroke of half-time was, from a Chelsea perspective, the only fortunate thing about it.

Related: Chelsea show resilience to survive Anfield’s medieval battle scenes | Jonathan Liew

Liverpool had chances, 19 shots after the break, but never built up the head of steam or were able to apply the sort of sustained pressure that might have overwhelmed Chelsea. If they had nicked a winner it wouldn’t have felt outrageous, but it rarely seemed that they would. For Chelsea, whatever frustration they may feel at the dropped points and the way their lead was surrendered, that seems like an enormous positive.

Superclub culture tends to mitigate against good defending: before 2008, only once was the goals-per-game rate in the Champions League knockouts below three; since then it has only once dipped below that figure. When you’re much richer than most of your rivals, why bother? And even if you did bother, where can the elite practise when they are so dominant domestically? Well-organised defences don’t do much for social media engagement.

But Tuchel’s side can calmly hold gifted opponents at arm’s length. They are able to take the sting out of games in a way that feels very unusual these days, and that gives them an edge over other superclubs. And so, perhaps, the tactical corkscrew turns again.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Anfield#German#Bearishly#Psg#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

What I learned visiting Alaska’s only maximum-security prison

Having spent two and a half years in prison by the time I was 26, I never thought I’d be invited to Alaska’s only maximum-security prison 10 years later. But on 20 September 2019, I received a phone call from Spring Creek correctional center that would change my perspective forever.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Father, 86, dies trying to rescue disabled daughter from canal

An 86-year-old man has died while attempting to rescue his disabled daughter from a canal. Lawrence Casey went into Bude canal in north Cornwall to rescue his daughter Jessica after she suddenly lost control of her mobility scooter and plunged into the water. The young woman, thought to be in...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Trevoh Chalobah's Contract Situation at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel was unable to give an update on Trevoh Chalobah's contract situation at Chelsea amid reports of a new deal coming the youngster's way. The 22-year-old has earned himself a spot in the first-team under Tuchel after impressing throughout pre-season. Chalobah was handed the full 120 minutes against Villarreal in the Super Cup, before playing against Crystal Palace and scoring on his Premier League debut with a stunning long-distanced strike.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tuchel confirms Trevoh Chalobah’s first-team status at Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah's promotion from the Loan Army to the first-team has been beautiful to watch. What was expected to be the usual brief preseason stint at training camp before another loan, has turned into a window of opportunity. With many first-team players arriving later than usual due to international duty, Tuchel had a chance to look closer at certain others. Safe to say, Chalobah grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Liverpool's top five goals against Chelsea

With that always seems to come some cracking goals, too, with plenty of those hitting the back of the net through the years. Here I’ve recounted my personal five favourite goals scored by the Reds against the Blues – I don’t think you can argue with my favourite either!. Jordan...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Romelu Lukaku’s second Chelsea debut

The second Romelu Lukaku era with Chelsea is now underway. After joining Chelsea on a blockbuster permanent transfer move from Inter Milan earlier this month, Lukaku made his Premier League season debut with the Blues in the team’s away fixture against Arsenal. He was slotted upfront as the Blues’ main center-forward, while German talents Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were tucked in behind him as the team’s attacking midfielders.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Tuchel's tweaks brought Chelsea's defensive acumen to the fore

It was deep into first-half stoppage-time when referee Anthony Taylor spun on his heels and reached for his pocket, in that moment the game changed. Once Reece James had been dismissed after handling the ball on the line and Mo Salah had converted the penalty for Liverpool’s equaliser, the second-half was set.

Comments / 0

Community Policy